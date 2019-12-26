Bitcoiin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.00 (B2G)

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Bitcoiin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and CoinBene. Bitcoiin has a market cap of $21,557.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoiin has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.82 or 0.01740601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058292 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin’s total supply is 59,178,452 coins and its circulating supply is 52,761,896 coins. Bitcoiin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiin’s official website is bitcoiin.com/en. The official message board for Bitcoiin is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen.

Bitcoiin Coin Trading

Bitcoiin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CoinBene and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiin using one of the exchanges listed above.

