Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Reaches $3.83

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $512,257.00 and $15,842.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $3.83 or 0.00052149 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004710 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001302 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000838 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 133,724 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

