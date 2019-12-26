BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) Director Barbara Gayle Stymiest Sells 10,000 Shares

BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Director Barbara Gayle Stymiest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.48, for a total transaction of C$84,800.00.

Shares of TSE:BB opened at C$8.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22. BlackBerry Ltd has a 12-month low of C$6.48 and a 12-month high of C$13.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.59.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$344.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BB. Pi Financial lifted their price target on BlackBerry from C$7.60 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.