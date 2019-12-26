Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. First Analysis started coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Blackline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ BL opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. Blackline has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blackline will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $523,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,163.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,941 shares of company stock worth $3,433,496 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackline during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Blackline by 661.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Blackline by 183.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Blackline by 3,971.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackline by 64.4% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

