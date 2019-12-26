Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.20

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.20 and last traded at $56.16, with a volume of 765859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, S&P Equity Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.42. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

