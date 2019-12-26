Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.95

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.92, with a volume of 20655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.83.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,979.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $32,866.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,204.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,107 shares of company stock worth $148,819. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

