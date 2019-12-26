bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.24 and last traded at $95.22, 742,915 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 721,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLUE. BidaskClub upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.56.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.16.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 1,326.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $36,758.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,112.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $169,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,697 shares of company stock worth $249,271. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 100.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

