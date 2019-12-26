Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.74) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.40). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings of ($1.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of ($7.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.97) to ($7.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($8.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.80) to ($7.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 2,258.84%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 734.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.66) EPS.

BPMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.27.

Shares of BPMC stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.45. 6,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.65. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $102.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $875,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,992,612.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $363,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,622 shares of company stock worth $1,938,782 in the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 55.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

