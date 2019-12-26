Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives $77.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,223,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,126,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,200,000 after acquiring an additional 401,137 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,925,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,779,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,062,000 after acquiring an additional 574,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 268.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,192 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAH traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $71.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,370. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $78.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

