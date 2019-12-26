Bounty0x (BNTY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $89.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io and Bit-Z. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $274,849.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00183963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.27 or 0.01194215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025278 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00119110 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.