Brokerages Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.99. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.50%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 872,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 135,766 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

