Brokerages Anticipate Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) to announce $214.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $217.35 million. Marcus posted sales of $175.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year sales of $828.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $831.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $865.71 million, with estimates ranging from $853.41 million to $878.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $211.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.59 million. Marcus had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCS. ValuEngine downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 9.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 20.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,322,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.59. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,773. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Marcus has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

