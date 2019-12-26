Brokerages Anticipate QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. QEP Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 153.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.03 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on QEP. Stephens upgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QEP Resources by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QEP Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,884,000 after purchasing an additional 88,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in QEP Resources by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,119,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,645 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,051,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808,694 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,873,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

QEP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.45. 60,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,559,605. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. QEP Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

