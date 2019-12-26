Brokerages Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Rollins reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.92 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,771. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33. Rollins has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Rollins by 11.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 44,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

