Brokerages Anticipate Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) will report sales of $14.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.11 million and the highest is $14.22 million. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $12.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year sales of $55.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.33 million to $55.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $63.91 million, with estimates ranging from $62.61 million to $65.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.31. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAR shares. Maxim Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

In other news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony purchased 20,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 59.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.12. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,014. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

