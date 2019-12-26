Brokerages Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $361.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) will announce sales of $361.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.00 million and the lowest is $358.48 million. Acushnet posted sales of $343.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Acushnet had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Compass Point downgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 10,436 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $309,740.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 362.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 157,119 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Acushnet by 14.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Acushnet by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Acushnet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

