Brokerages Expect Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calyxt’s earnings. Calyxt posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calyxt.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 1,016.27% and a negative return on equity of 43.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLXT. BidaskClub raised Calyxt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Calyxt to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLXT. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Calyxt by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Calyxt by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Calyxt by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 573,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 45,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Calyxt by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 45,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.57. 8,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 12.38 and a quick ratio of 11.97. Calyxt has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a market cap of $213.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.26.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

