Brokerages Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report sales of $157.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.19 million to $168.48 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $138.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $629.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $596.00 million to $651.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $639.39 million, with estimates ranging from $616.52 million to $675.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $159.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on OFC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,789.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,668.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $58,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,634.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,748 shares of company stock worth $135,074. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,599 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $30.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.73%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

