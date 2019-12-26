Brokerages Expect Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) will report $5.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jaguar Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.95 million and the lowest is $4.80 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jaguar Health will report full year sales of $9.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.98 million to $13.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.57 million, with estimates ranging from $9.67 million to $28.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jaguar Health.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JAGX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.64. 3,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $32.24 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $36.39.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

