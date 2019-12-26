Brokerages Expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $339.25 Million

Analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report $339.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.65 million to $339.70 million. Kforce reported sales of $357.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KFRC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

In other news, Chairman David M. Kelly sold 19,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.23, for a total value of $8,778,011.55. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $327,320.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,324 shares of company stock valued at $12,222,993 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 17.3% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Kforce in the third quarter valued at $615,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 249.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.53. 8,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,928. The stock has a market cap of $927.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76. Kforce has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $42.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

