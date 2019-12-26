Brokerages Expect Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.67 Million

Brokerages expect that Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) will report $113.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.33 million. Mammoth Energy Services posted sales of $278.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will report full-year sales of $674.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $665.70 million to $681.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $544.97 million, with estimates ranging from $505.80 million to $611.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mammoth Energy Services.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.52 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TUSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $7.25) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

In related news, Director Wexford Capital Lp purchased 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $48,829.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 87.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 15,795 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TUSK opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $82.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

