Brokerages Expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will announce $5.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.39 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $5.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year sales of $21.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.54 billion to $21.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.88 billion to $21.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of RAD stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 438,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896,573. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.67 million, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,978,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after buying an additional 889,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rite Aid by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Rite Aid by 523.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 638,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 536,390 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the second quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 59.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 75,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.