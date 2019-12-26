Brokerages Expect TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) to announce sales of $168.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TiVo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.61 million. TiVo reported sales of $168.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TiVo will report full year sales of $661.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.54 million to $662.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $680.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TiVo.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $158.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.68 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 71.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%.

TIVO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BWS Financial lowered TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TiVo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TiVo in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TiVo by 806.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TiVo by 262.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIVO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,343. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. TiVo has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

