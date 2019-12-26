Brokerages Set $19.00 Price Target for Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $19.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bel Fuse an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bel Fuse from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.46. 4,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.21. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $246.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.83%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

