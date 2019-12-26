Brokerages Set Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) PT at $8.25

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,832. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.40 and a beta of 0.23. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.13 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 32.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $159,000. 58.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

