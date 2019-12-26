Brokerages Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) PT at $150.80

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $505,549.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,006,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,503,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 307,574 shares in the company, valued at $46,256,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,523,950 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFAM stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,859. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $106.08 and a 52 week high of $168.28.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.64 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.