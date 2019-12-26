Brokerages Set Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) PT at $50.91

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.27.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. ValuEngine raised Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 3,203 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total transaction of $151,790.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,543.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Bruker by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Bruker by 172.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 134,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 85,414 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 19.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 202.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

BRKR traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $51.33. 7,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,286. Bruker has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.30.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

