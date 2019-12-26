Brokerages Set Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) PT at $8.83

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

NYSE:ESTE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,569. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $424.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,683 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 24,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.