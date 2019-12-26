BTIG Research Raises Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $73.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $34.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Leerink Swann reissued a buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.19.

ITCI stock opened at $38.49 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $55,885.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 114.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

