BTU Protocol (BTU) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,462.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $10.99 million and $6,462.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.72 or 0.05951763 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029774 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024090 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,807 tokens. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

