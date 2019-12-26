Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) Shares Down 16.7%

Buhler Industries, Inc. (TSE:BUI)’s share price was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.00, approximately 8,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 327% from the average daily volume of 2,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

The company has a market cap of $75.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06.

Buhler Industries Company Profile (TSE:BUI)

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells agricultural equipment in Canada and internationally. Its products include tractors, sprayers, front-end loaders, augers, snow blowers, mowers, seeding and tillage equipment, compact implements, and other products. The company markets its products primarily under the Farm King, Ezee-On, Allied, Inland, and Versatile brand names through a dealer/distribution network.

