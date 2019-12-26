C. Fraser Elliott Buys 2,045,455 Shares of Gowest Gold Ltd (CVE:GWA) Stock

Gowest Gold Ltd (CVE:GWA) Director C. Fraser Elliott bought 2,045,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$450,000.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,283,590.66.

Shares of Gowest Gold stock opened at C$0.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.26. Gowest Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57.

About Gowest Gold

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. It focuses on the delineation and development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Gowest Amalgamated Resources Ltd.

