Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.60.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $143.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.97. Cabot Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $160.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,539,000 after acquiring an additional 287,168 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at $25,503,000. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 114.8% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 273,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,055,000 after purchasing an additional 145,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 365.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 114,464 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 18.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 672,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,068,000 after purchasing an additional 105,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.