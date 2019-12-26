Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.60

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 10721807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price target on Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.97.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.49). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard D. Broome sold 118,668 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $1,545,057.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Keith Causey sold 5,605 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $73,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,271 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 6,117,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

About Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

