Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on Cal-Maine Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $42.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,144.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $241.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.33 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $1,411,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 19.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,072,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,792,000 after buying an additional 335,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

