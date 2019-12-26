Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CALM. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

CALM opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,144.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.78). Cal-Maine Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $241.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

