Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

ELY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded Callaway Golf from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.19.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $21.21 on Monday. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.43 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 9,204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,128 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,499,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,803,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 592.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 403,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

