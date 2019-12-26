Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CLMT. BidaskClub raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $286.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 111.36%. The company had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. 13.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

