Canaccord Genuity Boosts Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $65.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $38.49 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $55,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 175.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 93,712 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 58.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 41,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,182,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

