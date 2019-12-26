Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Hits New 1-Year Low at $176.00

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$176.00 and last traded at C$140.99, with a volume of 46051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$141.18.

CTC.A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$147.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Tire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$174.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$149.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$143.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.49.

About Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

