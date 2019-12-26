Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives $23.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. National Securities began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 656.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 200,916 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 591.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 110,399 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth about $2,124,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 74.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 150.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 23,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,169. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $377.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.18.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 million. Analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.68%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

