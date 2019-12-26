CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.60

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 1627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. CapitaLand had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 30.76%.

About CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages real estate properties in Singapore, North America, Europe, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand Vietnam, and CapitaLand International segments.

