Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Trading Up 2.6%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s stock price was up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18, approximately 1,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 186,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.61% and a negative net margin of 660.66%.

About Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.