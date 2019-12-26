Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

CSTR opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,840. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 108.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

