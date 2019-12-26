Cardno (ASX:CDD) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.43. Cardno shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 350,136 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. The stock has a market cap of $197.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54.

About Cardno (ASX:CDD)

Cardno Limited, a professional infrastructure and environmental services company, engages in the development and improvement of physical and social infrastructure for communities worldwide. The company offers technical and economic feasibility services; and planning services, including statutory planning, urban development, master planning and design, mapping and surveying, and transportation planning.

