CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock Price Down 6.3%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.95, 1,153,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 680,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 1,924.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 350.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 39,098 shares in the last quarter.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

