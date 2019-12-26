Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cementos Pacasmayo is a cement company engaged in the distribution and selling of cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete in the North region of Peru. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining. Cementos Pacasmayo is based in Santiago de Surco, Peru. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cementos Pacasmayo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NYSE:CPAC opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $778.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cementos Pacasmayo has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.67.

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.61 million. Cementos Pacasmayo had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.08%. On average, analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,161 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cementos Pacasmayo

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

