Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $222.93

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.93 and traded as high as $247.00. Ceres Power shares last traded at $247.00, with a volume of 168,367 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CWR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 224.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 199.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.26 million and a PE ratio of -72.65.

In other news, insider Philip Caldwell sold 249,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.79), for a total value of £529,230.44 ($696,172.64).

Ceres Power Company Profile (LON:CWR)

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

