CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $51.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CF Industries from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 103.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in CF Industries by 27.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

