Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. is engaged in owning and operating Hooters branded restaurants in international markets. Hooters restaurants are casual beach-themed establishments with sports on television, jukebox music, and Hooters Girls. The Company has rights to develop and operate Hooters restaurants in South Africa, rights to develop in Hungary and parts of Brazil, and has a joint venture with a franchisee in Australia. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Chanticleer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of BURG stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Chanticleer has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. Chanticleer had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a negative return on equity of 115.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chanticleer will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanticleer stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 194,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 4.94% of Chanticleer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

